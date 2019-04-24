Abe Falkena

Abe J. Falkena, 83, of Albert City, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Marathon. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.