Walleye Battle this weekend

on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:07am
The Walleye Battle Fishing Tournament in Storm Lake this Saturday will be full, with 75 teams participating, says organizer Josh Schwartz.
Seventy-one teams had registered Monday and the cap is at 75. Walleyes have started to bite, but white bass have been good all spring, reports Schwartz.
Teams will launch at 7 a.m. April 27 from Casino Marina and weigh-in is at 3 p.m.
The tournament is famous for happening in bad weather. There’s only a slight chance of rain for that day so far.
