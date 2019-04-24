Walleye Battle this weekend

The Walleye Battle Fishing Tournament in Storm Lake this Saturday will be full, with 75 teams participating, says organizer Josh Schwartz.

Seventy-one teams had registered Monday and the cap is at 75. Walleyes have started to bite, but white bass have been good all spring, reports Schwartz.

Teams will launch at 7 a.m. April 27 from Casino Marina and weigh-in is at 3 p.m.

The tournament is famous for happening in bad weather. There’s only a slight chance of rain for that day so far.