Teachers get 3.75% raise

Cole’s contract renewed

Every employee of the Storm Lake School District received a one-year extension Wednesday night, the last of which being Storm Lake Supt. Stacey Cole, who received a 3.75% raise.

After nearly an hour of closed session Monday night, the board inked the second year of a three-year contract with Cole for $190,339. Board President Peter Steinfeld confirmed the extension in a phone call with The Storm Lake Times Wednesday night.