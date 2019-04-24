Stowe’s obituary

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I was surprised but pleased to see the obituary of Bill Stowe in the Times. Bill was often seen as an adversary of anyone living in Northwest Iowa with his commitment to the water quality sent down stream from here to Des Moines. I had the pleasure of knowing Bill both in his professional capacity and outside the office when he was the public works director for the City of Des Moines. Bill was the same person whether talking to an assembly of engineers or a coalition of neighbors, always listening, concerned, professional. Even when we teased him about taking up a collection so he could afford a haircut, he took the ribbing in good nature, saying “if he cut his hair no one would recognize him”.

I believe his obituary calling him “an activist by disposition” best describes the man I got to know while living in the Des Moines area for 15 years. He was passionate about the social aspects of his work and protective of the public’s best interest in making his decisions. He claimed a varied education that uniquely qualified him for his profession and commitments.

His 2015 lawsuit against the Raccoon River watershed area did not end in his favor, but it was successful in bringing awareness to the water quality issues that have plagued the entire state for many years. My own father, before his passing in 1984, talked about how someday a gallon of clean water would cost more than a gallon of gas. One has only to observe the amount of bottled drinking water sold at the grocery store to realize we are on that path, and the days of getting a cold, clean drink from the hand pump in the yard are long gone. Bill Stowe’s work will mark a legacy that does not end with his passing, but rather the beginning of renewed efforts that will carry on where he left off… left off way too soon.

Rest well Bill and thank you for being the activist you were.

JON HANSEN

Alta