Storm Lake has rough outing in league dual loss to Spirit Lake

Mark Eddie carded a 49 in Storm Lake’s dual meet against Spirit Lake last Thursday at Lake Creek Country Club. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:56am
Ben Raveling carded a 43, but it wasn’t enough as Spirit Lake defeated Storm Lake by 42 strokes in a Lakes Conference boys dual golf meet played last Thursday at Lake Creek.
The Indians finished with a 168 team score. The Tornadoes had a 210.
Fletcher Kucera carded a 47 and Mark Eddie golfed a 49 for Storm Lake. Beau Boeckman shot a 71, Jayran Butler a 72 and Sam Dvergsten finished with a 74.
Cameron Dau of Spirit Lake was the meet medalist with a 41. Mason Weeks was runner-up medalist with a 42.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.