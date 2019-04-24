STEM education at St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s High School juniors Jaquelin Ocegueda, Keegan McCleary and

Grace Murray measure ingredients in the chemistry lab for the real-world

STEM application, including freezing point depression.

STEM education at St. Mary’s

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:40am

As a further commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School chemistry students have been working on a real-world application of mixtures, solutions, freezing point depression and STEM careers that use these concepts.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.