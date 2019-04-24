STEM education at St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s High School juniors Jaquelin Ocegueda, Keegan McCleary and
Grace Murray measure ingredients in the chemistry lab for the real-world
STEM application, including freezing point depression.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:40am
As a further commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School chemistry students have been working on a real-world application of mixtures, solutions, freezing point depression and STEM careers that use these concepts.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.