SL NATIVE IS NBA TEAM’S CHIEF OF STAFF

Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren (left) and Carroll native Nick Nurse
are leading the charge for the Toronto Raptors. Photo by Brandon Hurley
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 11:16am
Bjorkgren makes up second half of Iowa’s coaching duo in Toronto
By BRANDON HURLEY
b.hurley@carrollspaper.com
The Toronto Raptors needed a boost while the brisk Canadian winter bore down on the outside walls of Scotiabank Arena.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.