SL defeated by rival Spencer

Storm Lake’s Kaying Vang hits a shot back to her
opponent during last Thursday’s meet against
Lakes Conference rival Spencer. TIMES photo
by JAMIE KNAPP
Spencer won four of the six matches played in singles and the Togers went on to defeat Storm Lake 6-3 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis match last Thursday at Spencer.
Picking up wins in singles play for the Tornadoes were Jaylen Saengchanpheng 103 at No. 2 and Kevin Lopez 10-4 at No. 4.
Lopez and Wency Navarro teamed up for a 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles.
SPENCER won the girls meet played in Strm Lake, 7-2. Beauna Thammathi prevailed 10-8 at No. 6 singles. Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez teamed up for an 11-9 win at No. 3 doubles.
