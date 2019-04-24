School sales tax imperiled without property tax reform

BY TOM CULLEN

For months, nearly every member of the Iowa Legislature has clamored publicly for the extension of the SAVE sales tax.

Rep. Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, and Sen. Mark Segebart, R-Vail, have all supported it publicly this session. And it passed the house last month with a 96-3 vote.

But the Senate hasn’t passed it and Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t signed it this session. An overhaul to the state’s property tax system is coming first.