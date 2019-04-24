SC boys outshoot St. Mary’s by 12 shots, Sylvester leads SC girls

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:54am
Madison Sylvester fired a 56 to capture medalist honors and Sydney Herrig was runner-up medalist with a 60 as SIoux Central defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a girls dual golf meet played last Thursday at Lake Creek.
The Rebels finished with a 242 team score. St. Mary’s was incomplete.
Jordan Hewett golfed a 62 for St. Mary’s.
“It was nice to play a meet at Lake Creek,” St. Mary’s coach Lynn Hardt said. “Jordan continues to be just a couple strokes away from receiving a medal. It’s frustrating, but she has to be confident that lower scores are coming.”
