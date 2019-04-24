RV takes second in WVC triangular

Zach Wood and Jared Vohs each carded a 45 to help Ridge View finish second in a Western Valley Conference boys golf triangular meet played last Thursday at Holstein.

Woodbury Central finished with a 175. Ridge View had a 188 and River Valley a 249.

Aiden Martin and Caleb Kistenmacher each golfed a 49 for Ridge View. Brady Clausen had a 50 and Brecken Conover a 59.

Tyhler Kolpin led the Raptors in the JV meet with a 52. Wade Vincent golfed a 55, Nathan Yockey a 57, Beau Blackmore a 62, Cade Harriman a 63 and Bo Clausen a 67.