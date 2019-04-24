In response to ‘Help Wanted: Rural America is badly in need of immigrants’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My sister lives in the Cleveland area and she sent me your article in The Plain Dealer. I had to write and tell you how much I appreciate your thoughtful and insightful article. It was beautiful.

I grew up in Deerfield Beach, Fla., when it was still a farm town in the west and a beach town in the east. At Deerfield Beach Elementary in the late 50s/early 60s, we had an annual influx of students who were the children of Latino migrant farm workers. My wonderful, inclusive parents explained that they were behind in their learning because they moved around so much, not because they were dumb. Looking back, I think we students were glad to see familiar faces when they returned for the season.

My own children are adopted — our 26-year-old son from Honduras and our 20-year-old daughter from Guatemala. Having been brought up in Boca Raton, they are so “culturally white” (as my son says) and are very cognizant of how their life could have turned out had they stayed in their birth countries. Would they be immigrants trying to find work here instead of having had college experiences? Fortunately, I do not have to imagine that for them.

Again, thank you for your writing.

CYNTHIA BRIGGS

Boca Raton, Fla.