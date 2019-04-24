A little piece of history tucked along the river

Dick Gilmore at the site of the cemetery in Oct. 2017. Gilmore and
Jack Hansen were instrumental in getting the cement donated for
the base and the fence put in around the pieces of gravestones.
Times photo by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 9:46am
Visit county’s oldest cemetery this Sunday
BY DOLORES CULLEN
The public is invited to visit Buena Vista’s oldest cemetery – at least the oldest known – Sunday, April 28.
Chances are you’ve never seen it because it’s so remote and so small. It’s along the Little Sioux River about a mile west of Linn Grove and you have go down lanes, through gates and you might run into bulls in the pasture where the cemetery is tucked away.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.