Iowa State Patrol veteran speaker at SM graduation

Former head of the Iowa State Patrol and 1978 alumnus of Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School Patrick Hoye will be giving the address at St. Mary’s High School Commencement Exercises on Sunday, May 12. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. in the school gym/auditorium and is open to the public.

The alumnus said he was honored to be selected as commencement speaker for his alma mater and “St. Mary’s is near and dear to my heart.”