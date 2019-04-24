HAPPENINGS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 10:58am
N-F girls hoops camp planned
The Newell-Fonda girls basketball camp for students entering grades 4-8 next fall will be held June 17-21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day at the high school gym in Newell.
The cost of the camp is $60. If interested, email coach Dick Jungers at jungersd@newell-fonda.k12.ia.us.
N-F boys basketball camp to be held
N-F boys basketball camp to be held