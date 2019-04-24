Get ready for Spamalot

Monty Python’s Spamalot is coming up at BVU and you’re not seeing things, that’s a 12-foot-tall rabbit (including ears) approaching Schaller Memorial Chapel. Although it looks like it’s made of shake shingles, those are slabs of cardboard. The “Trojan bunny” can hold up to five people. It was masterminded by David Grant Walker and his students for the production. The creation will only be onstage for about four minutes, says Walker, conforming to the quick pace of Monty Python humor.

