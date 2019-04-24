The farrier comes with strong arms and a light touch

Dennis Lindgren uses a hoof trimmer on a mare at the Dave and Norma
Williams farm east of Storm Lake. Times photos by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 9:57am
When the horse gets spooky he whispers ‘Whoa’
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Dennis Lindgren stood in the driveway of the Dave and Norma Williams farm on a beautiful Friday afternoon trimming horse’s hooves.
It was nearly poetic. Like, “Under the spreading chestnut tree the village smithy stands…” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1840. “And the muscles of his brawny arms are strong as iron bands.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.