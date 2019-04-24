Ellen Rasmussen

Ellen A. Rasmussen, 94, of Newell died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 23, at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial was in Newell Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Ellen Arlene Lund was born Nov. 11, 1924 in Newell, the daughter of Hans P. and Dagmar O. (Andersen) Lund.

Ellen attended school and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1943.

On Nov. 24, 1946 Ellen was united in marriage to Arnold N. Rasmussen at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Together, they were blessed with five children: Teresa, Marsha, Rod, Lisa and Layne.

Ellen was a member of Nain Lutheran Church in Newell where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of Danish Sisterhood, Legion Auxiliary and the Federated Club. She was very instrumental in starting the Meals on Wheels program using the help of the junior and senior class members from Newell-Fonda High School. With this she was honored with Volunteer of the Year recognition from Governor Branstad in 2009.

Ellen was an avid gardener, especially enjoying roses. She loved doing cross stitch for many years and collected cardinals and Precious Moments. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, sang in the church choir and folk dancing. Family was very important to Ellen and she treasured being able to attend her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and programs. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Marsha (Joel) Sedlacek of Omaha, Neb.; Rod (Laurie) Rasmussen of Newell; Lisa (Elwyn “Deke”) Kempfert of Aurelia; Layne (Peggy) Rasmussen of Johnston; grandchildren: Courtney (Patrick) Clayton of Fort Worth, Texas; Aaron (Chantelle) Sedlacek of Bennington, Neb.; Keith (Meghan) Sedlacek of Gretna, Neb.; Dak (Dr. Leigh) Rasmussen of Pella; Dr. Leigh (Dr. Brent) Meyer of Newell; Brad (Erin) Kempfert of Omaha, Neb.; Brian (Liz) Kempfert of Denison; Erik Rasmussen of Johnston; Anna Rasmussen of Johnston; Jens Rasmussen of Johnston; great-grandchildren: Carson and Cashdon Clayton; Dalton, Ethan and Gavin Sedlacek; Mia, Thane, Saige, Sutton and Landry Sedlacek; Will, Nora and Maggie Rasmussen; Garrett, Caden and April Meyer; Hailey and Brayden Kempfert; Isaiah and Jesse Kempfert; brother, Norman (Joan) Lund of Storm Lake; sister, Ruby Haahr of Newell; extended family and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Rasmussen; daughter, Teresa Haburn; granddaughter, Michelle Kempfert; brother in infancy; brother, Elwood (Goldie) Lund; sister, Agnus (Mel) Grundmeier; brother-in-law, Harry (Jane) Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Leon Haahr.