Edna Rebhuhn

Edna C. Rebhuhn, 91, of Albert City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake with her family at her side.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. Burial was in the church cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Edna Clara Lullmann was born on June 13, 1927 the sixth daughter of John and Martha (Sievers) Lullmann. She was baptized on July 3, 1927 and confirmed on April 6, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. She attended Zion Parochial School through eighth grade and then helped on the farm and for neighbors taking care of children and doing housework.

On Feb. 12, 1950 she was united in marriage to Raymond E. Rebhuhn of Albert City at Zion Lutheran Church. Together, they were blessed with two children: Susan and Douglas.

Edna enjoyed gardening and helping on the farm. She and her sister, Tillie Bartels did interior painting and wallpapering together for many years. Ray and Edna enjoyed trips to Arizona and Washington, D.C. They also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas to watch the Albert City Mill slowpitch softball team. Edna was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of Zion Ladies Aid and the Quilting Group. Ray and Edna enjoyed many years of dancing together. Ray preferred a foxtrot, but Edna enjoyed a good polka. Edna deeply loved her four grandchildren: Cal, Tawnee, Brittny and Brady. She was very proud of them and always ready to play a rousing card game of Up and Down the River when they were in town.

Ray passed away in 1996 and Edna continued to live on the farm for two years prior to moving into Albert City where she made her home for the past 20 years.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Darrel) Schnetter and Douglas (Marcia) Rebhuhn; grandchildren: Cal Rebhuhn (Carly); Tawnee Rebhuhn (Frank); Brady Rebhuhn (Nelson); Brittny Rebhuhn; sister, Norma Otto of Albert City; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rebhuhn; parents; parents-in-law; sisters: Hilda (Albert) Hogrefe; Anna (Martin) Hogrefe; Matilda (Vic) Bartels; Lea (Fred) Kreutz and Arnie Otto; brother John (Alura) Lullmann Jr.; brothers-in-law: Paul (Vivian) Rebhuhn; Augie (Margie) Rebhuhn; and Robert (Ruth) Rebhuhn.