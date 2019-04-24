David Hendrickson

David Willis Hendrickson, 79, of Early passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Accura Health in Cherokee.

David was born on Aug. 20, 1939, in Carroll, to Preston and Margaret (Irwin) Hendrickson. He was baptized and confirmed into the Methodist faith. David grew up on the farm outside of Early and attended country school and then graduated from Early High School. Shortly after graduation, he was inducted into the United States Navy.

On Aug. 6, 1965, David was united in marriage to Nancy Nailor in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children: Holly, Tobias, André and Lew. They made their home near Early, where David worked various jobs. He worked at Tyson/IBP in Storm Lake and Noble Manufacturing in Sac City for many years. David had a love for horses and enjoyed harness horse racing. He also liked to farm, shoe horses and enjoyed reading. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Survivors left to cherish David’s memory include his children: Holly Hendrickson of Coralville; Tobias Hendrickson of Early; André (Amy) Hendrickson of Dickins; and Lew Hendrickson of Anaheim, Calif.; grandchild Kailab Hendrickson; brother John (Jan) Hendrickson of Early; sisters: Jane (Marvin) Meusburger of Spencer; and Rose Mary (John) Wheeler of Kansas City, Mo.; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; and brother Dan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at United Methodist Church in Early with Pastor Nancy Peterson officiating. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church. The family is requesting that memorials in David’s name be made to United Methodist Church in Early.