City, school swap land for flood mitigation at East Field

BY ALLYSSA ERTZ

The City of Storm Lake is planning another stormwater mitigation project near the East Field ball diamonds this summer because of severe flooding in the area and nutrient loading that frequently hits the lake.

City Manager Keri Navratil told The Storm Lake Times the project, slated for this summer, includes bio-retention swells, tree trenches and rain gardens. The practices are designed to treat the 144 acres that drain to the area, and eventually Radio Park.