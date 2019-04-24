BVU hands Wartburg series sweep for first time ever

BVU’s Bryce Rheault attempts to complete a double play as Wartburg’s

Tyler Nunemaker slides in during their game last Saturday. TIMES photo

by JAMIE KNAPP

BVU hands Wartburg series sweep for first time ever

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 11:02am

The temperature heated up, and so did Buena Vista’s offense.

The Beavers totaled 29 hits and 21 runs en route to a doubleheader sweep of Wartburg by scores of 15-8 and 6-2 last Saturday in Storm Lake. It was the first time ever that BVU has swept a three-game series with the Knights after beating them 7-4 in the first game last Friday.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.