BVU hands Wartburg series sweep for first time ever

BVU’s Bryce Rheault attempts to complete a double play as Wartburg’s
Tyler Nunemaker slides in during their game last Saturday. TIMES photo
by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 11:02am
The temperature heated up, and so did Buena Vista’s offense.
The Beavers totaled 29 hits and 21 runs en route to a doubleheader sweep of Wartburg by scores of 15-8 and 6-2 last Saturday in Storm Lake. It was the first time ever that BVU has swept a three-game series with the Knights after beating them 7-4 in the first game last Friday.
