Buena Vista beats Simpson for first conference win in two years

The rainy weather outside didn’t stop the smiles inside as Buena Vista netted its first conference win in two years, defeating Simpson 6-3 in the Lamberti Recreation Center.

“This was by far our best match of the season, and as clichéd as it sounds, we are peaking at the right time,” BVU coach Brett Groen said. “We have been working on playing better doubles from the first game to the last, and it showed as we dominated taking two of the three doubles. After being down 5-1 at No. 1 doubles, we were just two points from taking that one as well.”