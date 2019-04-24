Everyone is invited to a come and go baby shower for Brooke and Chris Sievers of Storm Lake on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 1725 555th St., rural Storm Lake.

Brooke is the daughter of Roger and Ann Baschke of Spencer. Chris is the son of Todd and Laura Sievers of Albert City.

The couple is registered at Target and Amazon.