ALTA-AURELIA WINS POCAHONTAS AREA RELAYS

Storm Lake’s Tyler Moon and Matt Lenzmeier, Sioux Central’s
Dawson Hatch and Alta-Aurelia’s Trey Engelmann (second from
right) run in the 3,200 meters during last Thursday’s Pocahontas
Area Relays. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/24/2019 - 11:19am
Warriors hold off Sioux Central, Newell-Fonda
Michael Kueny, Teagan Meyer, Michael Ryherd and Nick Gaes each placed first in an individual event and four relays were victorious as Alta-Aurelia captured the team title in Class B at the Pocahontas Area Relays last Thursday.
The Warriors scored 151 points in the meet. Sioux Central was second with 123 and Newell-Fonda sixth with 56.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.