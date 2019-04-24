2019 Spectacular Artists’ Alley registration forms online

Registration forms for the 2019 Star Spangled Spectacular Artists’ Alley are now available online at the event website for vendors to download. Interested participants can go to www.starspangledspectacular.net, go to Artists Alley on the site and download the registration form and send in their completed form along with the $45 entry fee.

