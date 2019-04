Bill Chindlund, 90, of Storm Lake died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.