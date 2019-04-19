What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans and apples

Wedneday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, broccoli, green beans and peaches

Thursday: Chicken wrap, fresh veggies and grapes

Friday: Cheese omelet, blueberry muffin, hash browns and strawberries

Dinner Date School

Monday: Cook’s choice

Tuesday: Honey baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli spears and strawberries

