What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans and apples
Wedneday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, broccoli, green beans and peaches
Thursday: Chicken wrap, fresh veggies and grapes
Friday: Cheese omelet, blueberry muffin, hash browns and strawberries
Dinner Date School
Monday: Cook’s choice
Tuesday: Honey baked chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli spears and strawberries
