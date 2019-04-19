SL turns in solid performance at Sheldon Invite

Emma Kenkel won the 400 meters and Sami Lalone took second in the 800 meters to help Storm Lake place sixth in the Sheldon Invitational on Monday.

Sioux Center won the meet with 124 points. Storm Lake scored 56 points.

Sam Louwagie finished third in the 100 meters with a clocking of 13.9 seconds. Kenkel was fifth in the 200 meters in 28.6 seconds.