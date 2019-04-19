SL man dies when motorcycle hits anhydrous truck

Lien Tejeda Lores
Dancer, DJ, handyman
Fund drive set to return Lien Lores’s body to Cuba
Funds are being raised to return the body of a Storm Lake man who lost his life in a motorcycle accident to his homeland of Cuba.
The Buena Vista County Sheriff reported Lien Tejeda Lores died Monday night after his motorcycle hit an anhydrous tanker and threw him into a ditch near the intersection of 570th Street and M31 north of Alta. Lores was 29.
