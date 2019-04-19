SL girls take third in Spirit Lake Invite

Emma Kenkel and Sami Lalone each won an individual event to help lead Storm Lake to a third-place finish in the Spirit Lake Invitational on Tuesday night.

Spencer won the meet with 210 points. Storm Lake scored 107 points.

Kenkel ran the 200 meters and finished second with a clocking of 27.53 seconds. Sam Louwagie was eighth in 31.75 seconds.

Kenkel won the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.69. Jadyn Rydberg was eighth in 1:13.

Lalone claimed the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 39.58 seconds. Holly Dierenfield took sixth in a time of 2:59.39.