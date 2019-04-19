SL girls, boys drop matches to Lakes rival Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake won five of the six matches in singles play and took all three doubles bouts as the Indians handed Storm Lake an 8-1 defeat in a Lakes Conference girls tennis meet on Monday at Spirit Lake.

Beauna Thammathai was the lone Tornado to pick up a victory as she prevailed 10-8 at No. 6 singles.

Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez were narrowly defeated 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.

“The girls worked hard, but we need some time outside,” Storm Lake coach Staci Maloy said.