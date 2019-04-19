SL girls, boys drop matches to Lakes rival Spirit Lake

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
Spirit Lake won five of the six matches in singles play and took all three doubles bouts as the Indians handed Storm Lake an 8-1 defeat in a Lakes Conference girls tennis meet on Monday at Spirit Lake.
Beauna Thammathai was the lone Tornado to pick up a victory as she prevailed 10-8 at No. 6 singles.
Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez were narrowly defeated 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.
“The girls worked hard, but we need some time outside,” Storm Lake coach Staci Maloy said.
