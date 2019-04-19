SL boys sixth in Spirit Lake Invite

Edgar Mendoza placed second in the 100 meters to help Storm Lake to a sixth-place finish in the Spirit Lake Invitational on Tuesday night.

Spirit Lake won the meet with 142 points. Storm Lake scored 36 points.

Mendoza finished the 100 meters in a time of 11.42 seconds. Tao Khang took eighth in 12.32 seconds. Tyler Moon took sixth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:08.76.

The 4x100 relay finished fifth in 47.36 seconds. The 4x200 relay was fifth in 1:43.07 and the 4x400 sixth in 3:54.