SL boys sixth in Spirit Lake Invite

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:44am
Edgar Mendoza placed second in the 100 meters to help Storm Lake to a sixth-place finish in the Spirit Lake Invitational on Tuesday night.
Spirit Lake won the meet with 142 points. Storm Lake scored 36 points.
Mendoza finished the 100 meters in a time of 11.42 seconds. Tao Khang took eighth in 12.32 seconds. Tyler Moon took sixth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:08.76.
The 4x100 relay finished fifth in 47.36 seconds. The 4x200 relay was fifth in 1:43.07 and the 4x400 sixth in 3:54.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.