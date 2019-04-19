SL boys golfers win triangular with A-A, RV

Ben Raveling carded a 40 to capture medalist honors and help Storm Lake win a boys triangular golf meet on Tuesday at Lake Creek.

The Tornadoes carded a 189 team score. Ridge View was second with a 208 and Alta-Aurelia third with a 213.

Mark Eddie and Fletcher Kucera shared runner-up medalist honors with a 46 for Storm Lake. Beau Boeckman golfed a 57, Jayran Butler a 75 and Sam Dvergsten stroked an 82.