SL boys get past Spirit Lake, girls blanked

Jose Martinez and Jonathan Matute each scored a goal and Elijah Santellan and Caesar Mena combined for the shutout in goal as No. 3-ranked Storm Lake got past Spirit Lake 2-0 in a Lakes Conference boys soccer game on Monday night at Tornado Stadium.

Carlos Munoz recorded an assist for the Tornadoes, now 5-0.

Storm Lake totaled 16 shots on goal, including four by Martinez.