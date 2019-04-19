SL boys get past Spirit Lake, girls blanked

Storm Lake’s Andy Rodriguez vies for the ball with Spirit Lake’s Ben
Steffens during their game on Monday night at Tornado Stadium.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:51am
Jose Martinez and Jonathan Matute each scored a goal and Elijah Santellan and Caesar Mena combined for the shutout in goal as No. 3-ranked Storm Lake got past Spirit Lake 2-0 in a Lakes Conference boys soccer game on Monday night at Tornado Stadium.
Carlos Munoz recorded an assist for the Tornadoes, now 5-0.
Storm Lake totaled 16 shots on goal, including four by Martinez.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.