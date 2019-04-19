Sioux Central, Newell-Fonda fare well in Pocahontas Relays

Sioux Central won two relay events to help it place third and Newell-Fonda finished first in five events to take fourth in Class B at the Pocahontas Area Relays on Tuesday night.

Manson Northwest Webster won the meet with 148 points. Sioux Central scored 94 and Newell-Fonda 76.

Sioux Central’s Maggie Mueller finished second in the 100 meters with a clocking of 13.76 seconds. Teammate Hallie Rusk was seventh in 15.24 seconds and Newell-Fonda’s Andrea Whitson eighth in 15.28 seconds.