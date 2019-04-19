A-A, RV, SM participate in OA-BCIG Relays

Two relay teams were victorious to help Alta-Aurelia to a fifth-place finish in the OA-BCIG Relays on Tuesday night in Ida Grove.

Sioux City Heelan won the meet with 134 points. Alta-Aurelia scored 65 points. Ridge View was eighth with 30 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s ninth with 21.

In the field events, Alta-Aurelia’s Alex DeRoos placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 102 feet, 9 inches. Ridge View’s Jacob Brinkman was seventh in 101-3.

