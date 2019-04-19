Rotary donates

Storm Lake Rotary club at their meeting Tuesday presented a check for $500 to Halie Larson, a medical student who with 15 to 18 others, will travel to Tansania May 14 through June 1. The mission is to provide medical assistance, and medication to the residents of Tansania. The money the Storm Lake Rotarians donated will help with travel costs.

