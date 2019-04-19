Ridge View places fifth in Western Valley boys outing

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:36am
Zach Wood golfed a 46 to help Ridge View to a fifth-place finish in a Western Valley Conference boys golf outing on Monday at Onawa.
Westwood was first with a 174 team score. Ridge View carded a 193.
Jared Vohs shot a 47 for the Raptors. Caleb Kistenmacher, Brady Clausen and Aiden Martin all golfed a 50. Bo Clausen shot a 51.
Kingsley-Pierson’s Cale Schweitzberger was the meet medalist with a 39.
RIDGE VIEW was incomplete in the girls meet played at Correctionville. Woodbury Central was first with a 195.
