Ridge View places fifth in Western Valley boys outing

Zach Wood golfed a 46 to help Ridge View to a fifth-place finish in a Western Valley Conference boys golf outing on Monday at Onawa.

Westwood was first with a 174 team score. Ridge View carded a 193.

Jared Vohs shot a 47 for the Raptors. Caleb Kistenmacher, Brady Clausen and Aiden Martin all golfed a 50. Bo Clausen shot a 51.

Kingsley-Pierson’s Cale Schweitzberger was the meet medalist with a 39.

RIDGE VIEW was incomplete in the girls meet played at Correctionville. Woodbury Central was first with a 195.