Red Hats visit museum

The Buena Vista County Historical Society was honored this past Tuesday with a visit from the Schaller Red Hat ladies group. Thanks to Jim Kennedy, president of the board and to Jon Hutchins, vice-president of the board for taking these guests on a tour of the museum. Even as we were preparing for the book sale the ladies seemed to enjoy their tours. Snacks and fellowship ended a fun afternoon.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.