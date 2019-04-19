Notre Dame Cathedral almost as old as Methuselah

She’s on life support

By Fr. Friedrichsen

I found myself having a difficult time on Tuesday morning. I had heard the news and seen some views of the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday. As I listened to the news on Tuesday morning, however, my eyes filled with tears. I shared my sadness at Mass, reflecting on how Notre Dame de Paris had been such “a light to the nations” (Isaiah 49:6; part of the reading at that morning’s Mass).