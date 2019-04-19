NF uses $500 grant to encourage healthy eating

Newell-Fonda High School was awarded a $500 mini grant from the Iowa Department of Education to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for their students. Students used the grant to help encourage healthy eating choices in the community with the Helpful Hands Planting Project. Plant Tech class students constructed plant boxes to house seedlings they planted earlier this spring. The boxes will then be installed at the local food pantry garden and the community garden.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.