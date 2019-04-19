Newell-Fonda tops Storm Lake in boys dual meet

Hogan Henrich fired a 39 to capture medalist honors and Bryce Coppock was runner-up medalist with a 41 as Newell-Fonda defeated Storm Lake in a boys dual golf meet on Monday at Newell.

The Mustangs carded a 175, the Tornadoes a 199.

Jake DeMey finished with a 47 for Newell-Fonda. R.J. Rojas and Damon Bartek each golfed a 48 and Izak Baron shot a 54.

Ben Raveling led Storm Lake with a 46. Mark Eddie stroked a 47, Fletcher Kucera a 48 and Beau Boeckman a 58. Jayran Butler carded a 68.