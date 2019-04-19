Newell-Fonda girls make history in Southeast Valley Relays

Bailey Sievers and Olivia Larsen each won an individual event and three relays were victorious as Newell-Fonda made history by becoming the first girls track and field team to score 100 or more team points in a meet twice in the same season after finishing second in the Southeast Valley Relays on Monday at Gowrie.

The Mustangs scored 114 points in the meet. Southeast Valley was first with 125.