Newell-Fonda boys take fourth in SV Relays

Alex Spangler and Edwin Rosas each finished second in an individual event to help Newell-Fonda to a fourth-place finish in the Southeast Valley Relays on Monday night at Gowrie.

South Central Calhoun won the meet with 181 points. The Mustangs scored 49.

In the field events, Spangler took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 9 inches. He was second in the discus in 115-9.

The sprint medley relay team took eighth in a time of 1:58.78. The 4x800 relay was fifth in 10:21.57. The distance medley relay placed second in a time of 4:03.16.