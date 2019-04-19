Luedtke performs in Cornell Symphonic Band Concert

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:02am
The Cornell College Department of Music presented its Symphonic Band Concert on Friday, April 5, in King Chapel. The group played a variety of pieces, including "Contrapunctus V" by Johann Sebastian Bach, "The Symphonic Marches" by John Williams, and "At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral" by Jared Spears.
About 40 students make up the band, including Jacob Luedtke of Storm Lake.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.