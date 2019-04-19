Luedtke performs in Cornell Symphonic Band Concert

The Cornell College Department of Music presented its Symphonic Band Concert on Friday, April 5, in King Chapel. The group played a variety of pieces, including "Contrapunctus V" by Johann Sebastian Bach, "The Symphonic Marches" by John Williams, and "At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral" by Jared Spears.

About 40 students make up the band, including Jacob Luedtke of Storm Lake.