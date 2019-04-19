Learning, doing their part for the planet

Jaley Butler and Beauna Thammathai organized a
rain garden cleanup in conjunction with The City of
Storm Lake Tuesday, April 16. There are 15 rain
gardens on North Lake Avenue and five were
tackled by the students. This one is in front of
Plaza Mexico. Next they will replant the gardens
where necessary. The rain gardens help mitigate
flooding and keep polluted runoff out of streams
and lakes.
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:34am
Students make mayor SL Proud
Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch has proclaimed “Storm Lake Proud” a beautification week April 29-May 5, in conjunction with Buena Vista University’s Beaunification Day on April 30.
Porsch said he had been thinking about a community push to clean up Storm Lake ever since he ran for mayor, but after a visit to Storm Lake High School’s advanced ecology class he was inspired by the hands-on projects in progress.
