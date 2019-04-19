Lago leads N-F girls in JV meet with Storm Lake

Newell-Fonda’s Ellie Lago hits a chip shot during
Monday’s meet against Storm Lake at Lake Creek.
Ellie Lago carded a 56 to claim medalist honors as Newell-Fonda defeated Storm Lake in a junior varsity girls golf meet played on Monday at Lake Creek.
The Mustangs carded a 246 team score. Storm Lake’s team score did not count due to three players playing a modified course.
Kylie Robinson golfed a 61 for the Mustangs. Sammie Bovero shot a 64 and Betty Smith a 65. Clare Stephan and Rachel James each finished with a 77.
Macy Khamnoy and Alayna Rice each shot a 59 for Storm Lake. Tiahna Burton had a 60 and Hailey Reimers shot a 68.
