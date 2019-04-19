Lago leads N-F girls in JV meet with Storm Lake

Ellie Lago carded a 56 to claim medalist honors as Newell-Fonda defeated Storm Lake in a junior varsity girls golf meet played on Monday at Lake Creek.

The Mustangs carded a 246 team score. Storm Lake’s team score did not count due to three players playing a modified course.

Kylie Robinson golfed a 61 for the Mustangs. Sammie Bovero shot a 64 and Betty Smith a 65. Clare Stephan and Rachel James each finished with a 77.

Macy Khamnoy and Alayna Rice each shot a 59 for Storm Lake. Tiahna Burton had a 60 and Hailey Reimers shot a 68.