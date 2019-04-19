Holy Thursday drama is Storm Lake tradition

It just wouldn’t be Holy Thursday without the Storm Lake United Methodist Church’s Last Supper drama.

“That You May Have Everlasting Life” was performed Thursday evening with local people cast as Jesus, his disciples and other biblical characters.

Depicting the Last Supper: Dale Fibelstad as James the Less; Hunter O’Bannon as Judas, Dan Robinson as Thomas, Ron Dewey as Andrew, Al Patten as Peter, Aaron Johnson as Jesus, Aaron Waldner as John, Clark Fort as James, Jared Brashears as Phillip, Jeff O’Bannon as Matthew, Jason (Spot) McKenna as Thaddaeus.