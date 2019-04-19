Hewett shoots 60 for St. Mary’s in dual with GTRA

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:31am
Jordan Hewett golfed a 60 as Storm Lake St. Mary’s played a girls dual golf meet against Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire on Tuesday at Graettinger.
Both teams were incomplete for team scoring.
Lauren Josephson carded a 57 to capture medalist honors for GTRA. Madison Peterson was runner-up medalist with a 60.
